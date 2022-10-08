Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers and GM Chris Young held their end of year press conference yesterday, and Evan Grant writes that it made it apparent how much work this club has to do over the offseason.

Kennedi Landry writes that Young’s managerial search has commenced, with interim manager Tony Beasley having been interviewed yesterday.

Levi Weaver says that the Rangers’ four best offensive players are obvious and that Young talked about all of them.

Jeff Wilson writes that the conference was the same standard message but with a newer, taller voice saying it.

Grant also offers up five numbers that defined the 2022 Rangers.

And finally, check out the Yu Darvish museum. Yuseum.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!