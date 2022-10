It is Wild Card Saturday, with four teams looking to clinch appearances in the LDS, and four teams trying to force a Game Three.

The Guardians host the Rays at 11:07 am Central, with Cleveland up 1-0.

The Jays host the Mariners at 3:07 pm, with Seattle up 1-0.

The Mets host the Padres at 6:37 pm, with San Diego up 1-0.

And the Cardinals host the Phillies at 7:37 pm, with the Phillies up 1-0.

Talk about it here.