We have Game 3 of the World Series tonight. Tonight was supposed to be Game 4 of the World Series, but there was rain yesterday and Game 3 was banged, so everything is sliding back a day.

The Astros will be starting Lance McCullers, Jr. The Phillies are not going with Noah Syndergaard, their original Game 3 starter, and instead are starting Ranger Suarez.

It is a 7:03 p.m. Central start.

Talk about it here.