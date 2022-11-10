 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Poll: Should Texas sign Jameson Taillon?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Jameson Taillon to a three year, $42 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game One Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Rodon at 3 years, $42 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 3 years, $36 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Taillon at two years, $30 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Jameson Taillon at three years, $42 million?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Jameson Taillon to a three year, $42 million deal?

view results
  • 35%
    Yes, absolutely
    (86 votes)
  • 30%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (72 votes)
  • 30%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (73 votes)
  • 3%
    Absolutely not
    (8 votes)
239 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...