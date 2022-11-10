Poll: Should Texas sign Jameson Taillon?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Rodon at 3 years, $42 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 3 years, $36 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Taillon at two years, $30 million.

We are going to go with the Clemens projection for these voting purposes.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Carlos Rodon at three years, $42 million?

