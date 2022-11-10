Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers are planning to make a qualifying offer to Martin Perez, though both the team and Perez are still working on a deal and are saying that they are close.

There appears to be mutual interest from both sides to bring Perez back to Arlington in 2023, so hopefully there’s a deal soon.

Kolby Allard has been traded for pitcher Jake Odorizzi, with Atlanta picking up $10 million of the $12.5 million he’s owed in 2023.

Evan Grant says that Odorizzi is a serviceable back of the rotation starter and all he cost was $2.5 million and a pitcher the Rangers had already given up on.

Jose Leclerc will be back in the Rangers bullpen next year, as the organization exercised his 2023 option.