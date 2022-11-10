Rangers active on high end pitching, per report

MLB Rumors: The Texas Rangers have contacted reps for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga, per Jon Morosi on Twitter, who describes the team as “showing interest in the top of the free-agent pitching market.”

This is, I think, expected, given the Rangers’ activity last year, the obvious need the team has for starting pitching, and the statements the organization has made about going big this offseason. deGrom has been linked to the Rangers by Jon Heyman multiple times recently, and Rodon has been someone they’ve been said to have interest in previously as well.

Senga, meanwhile, is a true free agent, coming to the United States from Japan without having to go through the posting process that Japanese League players who do not have sufficient service time go through. Senga, a righthander who turns 30 in January, put up a 1.89 ERA in 148 innings over 23 starts in 2022, and profiles as a potential mid-rotation starter in the majors. He will be of interest to a number of teams.