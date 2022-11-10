Rangers lose Ibanez, Miller on waiver claims

The Texas Rangers have lost infielder Andy Ibanez and pitcher Tyson Miller on waiver claims, the team announced today. Ibanez was claimed by the Detroit Tigers, while Miller was claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Like Kolby Allard and Nick Solak, who have been traded in the past 24 hours, Ibanez and Miller were guys expected to be 40 man roster casualties in the early part of the offseason.

Ibanez is the more noteable name. A signee out of Cuba a number of years ago, Ibanez was generally a fringe prospect, but got an opportunity as a role player in 2021 and did an acceptable job.

Ibanez started the 2022 season as the team’s third baseman, but flopped, and ended up spending a good part of the year in AAA. Ibanez turns 30 in April and isn’t much of a defender. Detroit will now see if they can do something with him.

Miller was an NRI who the Rangers brought up to make a couple of spot starts. He was not going to stick around, and I’m surprised the Brewers actually claimed him.

The 40 man roster now stands at 37.