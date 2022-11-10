Perez, 13 others receive qualifying offers

MLB Qualifying Offers for the 2022-23 offseason have been tendered by today’s deadline, with fourteen players, including Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez, receiving a qualifying offer.

The other thirteen players to receive a qualifying offer are:

Tyler Anderson

Chris Bassitt

Xander Bogaerts

Willson Contreras

Jacob deGrom

Nathan Eovaldi

Aaron Judge

Brandon Nimmo

Joc Pederson

Martin Perez

Anthony Rizzo

Carlos Rodon

Dansby Swanson

Trea Turner

Players have until Sunday, November 20, to accept or decline the qualifying offer. If a player accepts the qualifying offer, they will be under contract for the 2023 season at $19.65 million. If a player rejects the qualifying offer (or signs elsewhere before November 20), the signing team will forfeit a draft pick and international bonus money, with the team losing the player receiving a compensatory pick.

Players who receive a qualifying offer can negotiate a multi-year deal with their original team, if they choose. The Rangers and Perez have been discussing a multi-year deal, with Jeff Wilson previously reporting that the Rangers have not been willing to go beyond two years and a third year option.

My guess is that, if a multi-year deal isn’t worked out, Perez accepts the QO. I also would guess that Joc Pederson, Tyler Anderson and Nathan Eovaldi accept the QO, with the others declining.