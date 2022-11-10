Nathaniel Lowe wins Silver Slugger Award

Texas Ranger first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has won the Silver Slugger Award, it was announced today. Lowe is the A.L. winner at first base.

Lowe had a .302/.358/.492 this year, with a 143 wRC+ was tops among first basemen in the American League. His breakout campaign resulted in him being selected over fellow finalists at first base Vlad Guerrero, Jr., Anthony Rizzo, and Jose Abreu.

Lowe is in his second season with the Rangers, having been acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020-21 offseason in exchange for Heriberto Hernandez, Osleivis Basabe, and Alexander Ovalles. After a solid if unspectacular 2021 season, Lowe had a breakout year in 2022, putting himself solidly in the Rangers’ plans going forward.

The Rangers had three other Silver Slugger finalists who did not win — Marcus Semien at second base, Corey Seager at shortstop, and Adolis Garcia in the outfield.

Lowe in the second Ranger first baseman to win the Silver Slugger, the first being Mark Teixeira, who won it twice.