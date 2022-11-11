Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers had a flurry of news come out yesterday, starting with the qualifying offer extended to pitcher Martin Perez.

Evan Grant writes about Perez and on Clayton Kershaw, who Evan says the Rangers never even really had a chance at.

Elsewhere, Nathaniel Lowe became the first Ranger since Adrian Beltre to win a Silver Slugger.

The Rangers also announced their team awards where Perez, Lowe and rookie Brock Burke were honored.

Godspeed to Nick Solak, who was traded to the Reds for cash considerations yesterday as the Rangers start to trim that 40-man.

And MLB Pipeline lists each team’s hardest upcoming decision when it comes to shielding players from the Rule 5 draft.

