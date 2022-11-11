 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Should Texas sign Jacob deGrom?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Jacob deGrom to a three year, $132 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
Washington Nationals v New York Mets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has deGrom at 3 years, $141 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 3 years, $120 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 3 years, $132 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Jacob deGrom at three years, $132 million?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Jacob deGrom to a three year, $132 million deal?

