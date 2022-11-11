Poll: Should Texas sign Jacob deGrom?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has deGrom at 3 years, $141 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 3 years, $120 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 3 years, $132 million.

We are going to go with the McDaniel projection for these voting purposes.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Jacob deGrom at three years, $132 million?

Cast your vote below: