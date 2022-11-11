Houston Astros, G.M. James Click part ways

James Click will not be the Houston Astros general manager anymore, the team announced today. Click’s contract ran out at the end of the league season, and while Click and Astros owner Jim Crane were engaged in negotiations, no agreement was apparently reached.

Per reports, Click was only offered a one year deal, so it is understandable that he would choose not to return. Click, who the Astros hired away from the Tampa Bay Rays after the suspended and disgraced Jeff Luhnow was fired, will be in very high demand. The choice for Click will be whether he wants to take a position right away, or whether he would prefer to take some time off before taking another high level gig.

There had been reports of personality conflicts between Crane and Click, and while a team that wins the World Series would generally not want to let its general manager leave, Crane apparently feels that he would rather have someone else than give Click more than a one year deal.