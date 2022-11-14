Poll: Should Texas sign Nathan Eovaldi?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Eovaldi at 3 years, $51 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 2 years, $30 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 2 years, $30 million.

We are going to go with the McDaniel/median projection here.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Nathan Eovaldi at two years, $30 million?

Cast your vote below: