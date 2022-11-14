 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

What wild and wacky rumors will we hear this week?

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NY Mets at Texas Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Good morning.

Levi Weaver had the unenviable task of recapping and reviewing the mostly forgettable 2022 Texas Rangers bullpen.

Matt Fisher ponders whether or not it makes sense for the Rangers to blow out the budget to bring in Jacob deGrom.

Ralph makes some offseason predictions with the Rangers landing one of the top free agent pitchers according to his tea leaves.

And, Jared Sandler joined Jeff Wilson on the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to chat about Rangers baseball and the Sandlot Children’s Charity event.

Have a nice day!

Loading comments...