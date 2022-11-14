Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Levi Weaver had the unenviable task of recapping and reviewing the mostly forgettable 2022 Texas Rangers bullpen.

Matt Fisher ponders whether or not it makes sense for the Rangers to blow out the budget to bring in Jacob deGrom.

Ralph makes some offseason predictions with the Rangers landing one of the top free agent pitchers according to his tea leaves.

And, Jared Sandler joined Jeff Wilson on the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to chat about Rangers baseball and the Sandlot Children’s Charity event.

Have a nice day!