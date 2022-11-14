Perez likely to accept QO, per report

Pitcher Martin Perez is “likely” to accept the qualifying offer that was tendered to him by the Texas Rangers, per Jon Morosi on Twitter. Morosi says that unless there’s a change in how his market appears, Perez is expected to accept the QO by tomorrow’s deadline.

I think that this has been seen as the expected outcome. Perez is the type of player whose market is going to be significantly impacted by draft pick compensation being attached to him. There are a lot of mid-tier starters on the market this offseason, and declining the QO would run the risk of having to accept an amount much less later in the offseason.

The qualifying offer is $19.65 million for 2023, though the team and Perez could still work out an extension even if he accepts the QO. Either way, it appears that the Rangers will have one of their rotation holes filled by tomorrow.