Rodriguez, Harris win ROY Awards

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II were named the Rookie of the Year in the American League and in the National League, respectively.

Rodriguez overcame a slow start to slash .284/.345/.509, while being named to the All Star team and winning the Silver Slugger award. Harris didn’t come up until late May but immediately had an impact, finishing the year slashing .297/.339/.514.

Rodriguez received 29 first place votes, with second place finisher Adley Rutschman receiving the other first place vote while appearing on 28 of 30 ballots. Steven Kwan finished third, receiving ten second place and fourteen third place votes. Bobby Witt, Jr., Jeremy Pena, and George Kirby also received votes.

In the National League, Harris’s teammate Spencer Strider finished second, with Harris getting 22 first place votes and Strider the other eight. Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals finished third, appearing on 22 ballots, all of them being third place votes. Jake McCarthy, Alexis Diaz, Nick Lodolo and Oneil Cruz also received votes.