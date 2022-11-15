Poll: Should Texas sign Aaron Judge?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Judge at 9 years, $315 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 8 years, $300 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 9 years, $324 million.

We are going to go with the Clemens projection.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Aaron Judge at nine years, $315 million?

