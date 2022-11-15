Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about what recently acquired Jake Odorizzi brings to the Texas Rangers.

Evan Grant writes that Odorizzi offers the Rangers rotation stability while the Rangers offer Odorizzi an opportunity to make starts.

Jeff Wilson has quotes from Silver Slugger Nathaniel Lowe on what having Bruce Bochy as manager could mean for the clubhouse.

Ken Rosenthal checks in with what he’s heard so far with the Rangers perhaps pivoting away from the top of the pitching market after hearing the prices.

And, Matt Snyder notes that Martin Perez will likely accept the qualifying offer and return to the Rangers for at least the 2023 season.

Have a nice day!