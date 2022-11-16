Poll: Should Texas sign Kodai Senga?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at NPB righthanded pitcher Kodai Senga.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Senga at 4 years, $56 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 4 years, $60 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 5 years, $72 million.

We are going to go with the McDaniel projection.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Kodai Senga at 5 years, $72 million?

Cast your vote below: