Poll: Should Texas sign Kodai Senga?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.
Today we are looking at NPB righthanded pitcher Kodai Senga.
At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Senga at 4 years, $56 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 4 years, $60 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 5 years, $72 million.
We are going to go with the McDaniel projection.
Would you want the Rangers to sign Kodai Senga at 5 years, $72 million?
Cast your vote below:
Poll
Would you want the Rangers to sign Kodai Senga to a 5 year, $72 million deal?
-
55%
Yes, absolutely
-
20%
Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about not
-
18%
Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
-
5%
Absolutely not
Loading comments...