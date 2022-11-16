 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Poll: Should Texas sign Kodai Senga?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Kodai Senga to a four year, $60 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
United States v Japan - Baseball Gold Medal Game - Olympics: Day 15 Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at NPB righthanded pitcher Kodai Senga.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Senga at 4 years, $56 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 4 years, $60 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 5 years, $72 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Kodai Senga at 5 years, $72 million?

Cast your vote below:

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Kodai Senga to a 5 year, $72 million deal?

view results
  • 55%
    Yes, absolutely
    (347 votes)
  • 20%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about not
    (127 votes)
  • 18%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (114 votes)
  • 5%
    Absolutely not
    (33 votes)
621 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...