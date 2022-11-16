Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson has a roundup of the six players that the Rangers added to the 40 man roster ahead of the Rule 5 draft.

Dennis Santana was traded to Atlanta to make room for that sixth player, and Martin Perez will be returning in 2023.

Because Perez accepted the one year qualifying offer the Rangers have financial flexibility to go on the hunt for some impact players this offseason.

Kevin Sherrington wonders if the Rangers’ best hope to catch up to the Astros is the Jim Crane turning into Jerry Jones.