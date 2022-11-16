Verlander, Alcantara win Cy Young Awards

We have two unanimous Cy Young Award winners this year. Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros won the American League Cy Young Award, while Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins won the National League Cy Young Award.

The almost 40 year old Verlander did not pitch in 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, making his 2022 season even more impressive. Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox finished second, while Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays was third, barely ahead of fourth place finisher Shohei Ohtani.

Also receiving votes in the A.L. were Framber Valdez, Shane McClanahan, Shane Bieber, Nestor Cortes, Gerrit Cole and Kevin Gausman.

In the N.L., Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers were second and third, followed by Aaron Nola, Zac Gallen and Carlos Rodon. Also getting votes were Corbin Burnes, Yu Darvish, Edwin Diaz, Kyle Wright, Logan Webb and Ryan Helsley.