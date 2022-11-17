Poll: Should Texas sign Taylor Rogers?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.
Today we are looking at Brewers reliever Taylor Rogers.
At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Rogers at 3 years, $30 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 2 years, $15 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 2 years, $14 million.
We are going to go with the Clemens projection.
Would you want the Rangers to sign Taylor Rogers at 3 years, $30 million?
Would you want the Rangers to sign Taylor Rogers to a 3 year, $30 million deal?
17%
Yes, absolutely
19%
Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about not
35%
Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
28%
Absolutely not
