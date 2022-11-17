 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Should Texas sign Taylor Rogers?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Taylor Rogers to a three year, $30 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
Miami Marlins v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Brewers reliever Taylor Rogers.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Rogers at 3 years, $30 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 2 years, $15 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 2 years, $14 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Taylor Rogers at 3 years, $30 million?

Cast your vote below:

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Taylor Rogers to a 3 year, $30 million deal?

view results
  • 17%
    Yes, absolutely
    (84 votes)
  • 19%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about not
    (94 votes)
  • 35%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (172 votes)
  • 28%
    Absolutely not
    (139 votes)
489 votes total Vote Now

