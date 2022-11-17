Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Will Venable, former Boston bench coach and Chris Young teammate at Princeton, has been hired as the Rangers’ “associate manager.”

So what is an “associate manager?” Jeff Wilson says that Will Venable was given that title so that he wasn’t making a lateral move from Boston, and also potentially to kind of anoint him as “manager in waiting.”

Chris Young is open to getting creative with the existing pitching staff if they pick up pitchers in free agency.

Martin Perez is betting on himself in 2023, believing that there is no better place than Texas for him to prove that 2022 wasn’t an outlier.