Texas Rangers to host 2024 All Star Game

The 2024 All Star Game will be played at Globe Life Field, it was announced today.

One of the perks of getting a new stadium is that you usually get an All Star Game at the new stadium fairly quickly. This will be just the second All Star Game the Rangers have ever hosted, with the first one being in 1995, right after the Ballpark in Arlington opened up.

The Rangers should be at least decent in 2024, and so we can hope for several representatives from the hometown team to be on the American League squad. There will also likely be derisive comments about the park made by folks, which, you know, I’ve pretty much gotten used to at this point.

Apparently, per the release, activities associated with All Star Week will take place both in Arlington and in Fort Worth. Hopefully, we won’t hear everyone talking about things being in “Dallas.”