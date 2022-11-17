Judge, Goldschmidt win MVP Awards

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has been named the winner of the American League Most Valuable Player Award, while Paul Goldschmidt has been named the winner of the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

Judge came two votes shy of being the unanimous MVP in the A.L., with the other two first place votes going to Shohei Ohtani. Judge and Ohtani got the top two spots on all 30 ballots. Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros came in third place, getting 22 third place votes and 8 fourth place votes.

Jose Ramirez, Jose Altuve, Andres Gimenez, Julio Rodriguez, Mike Trout, Xander Bogaerts, and Justin Verlander rounded out the top 10.

In the N.L., Goldschmidt received 22 first place votes and 8 second place votes. Manny Machado finished in second place, receiving 7 first place votes, while third place finisher Nolan Arenado got the other first place vote.

Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Austin Riley, J.T. Realmuto, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Sandy Alcantara rounded out the top 10 in the N.L.