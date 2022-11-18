Poll: Should Texas sign Brandon Nimmo?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Nimmo at 5 years, $110 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 5 years, $100 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 5 years, $118 million.

We are going to go with the Clemens projection.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Brandon Nimmo at 5 years, $110 million?

