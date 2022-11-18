 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Should Texas sign Brandon Nimmo?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Brandon Nimmo to a five year, $100 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Nimmo at 5 years, $110 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 5 years, $100 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 5 years, $118 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Brandon Nimmo at 5 years, $110 million?

Cast your vote below:

Cast your vote below:

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Brandon Nimmo to a 5 year, $110 million deal?

view results
  • 27%
    Yes, absolutely
    (90 votes)
  • 15%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (51 votes)
  • 28%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (93 votes)
  • 27%
    Absolutely not
    (88 votes)
322 votes total Vote Now

