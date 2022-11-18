Rangers non-tender Nick Snyder

In advance of tonight’s deadline for tendering 2023 contracts to players on the 40 man roster who do not currently have contracts, the Texas Rangers have non-tendered pitcher Nick Snyder, the team has announced. All other players have apparently been tendered contracts, putting the 40 man roster at 39.

Snyder, 27, went from Hickory to the majors over the course of the 2021 season, with the hard throwing righthander putting himself on the radar as a potential contributor out of the pen in 2022. Snyder was on the Rangers roster briefly early in the season, appearing in a pair of mid-April games before returning to AAA Round Rock. Snyder missed a month on the injured list and struggled with his consistency and command with Round Rock, ending the year with a 4.97 ERA in AAA in 38 innings.

Snyder was not arbitration-eligible. Generally speaking, when the Rangers have non-tendered a pre-arb player, they have re-signed him soon thereafter to a minor league deal. Hopefully that will be the case with Snyder.