Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson’s morning newsletter laments that Ron Washington still isn’t managing a team even though there were a number of managerial vacancies this offseason.

Keith Law takes a took at the top 50 MLB free agents and says it’s a strong free agent class, though deeper in position players than pitchers.

Former Ranger catcher Jose Trevino, who was traded to the Yankees in April for pitching, just won a Gold Glove.