Gold Glove winners announced

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022 were announced yesterday. Second baseman Marcus Semien, the lone Ranger finalists for a Gold Glove Award, did not win, as Cleveland Indians second baseman Andres Gimenez got the nod in the American League.

Former Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino won the Gold Glove for catcher in the American League. Rounding out in the infield in the A.L. Was Vlad Guerrero, Jr., at first base, Jeremy Pena at shortstop, and Ramon Urias at third base. From left to right in the outfield, the winners in the American League were Steven Kwan, Myles Straw and Kyle Tucker. Shane Bieber won at pitcher, and the utility player award — given out for the first time this year — went to D.J. LeMahieu.

In the National League, J.T. Realmuto won at catcher, with Christian Walker nabbing the prize at first base, Brendan Rodgers winning at second base, Dansby Swanson at shortstop, and Nolan Arenado at third base. In the outfield, the winners were Ian Happ, Trent Grisham and Mookie Betts, from left to right.

Max Fried won in the N.L. at pitcher, and Brendan Donovan at the utility spot.