Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant went all the way to Nashville to try to figure out why Bruce Bochy would come back to baseball to manage the Texas Rangers.

Levi Weaver writes about third base for the Rangers being kept warm for Josh Jung in 2022.

Grant takes a look at where the Rangers stand at catcher ahead of the Winter Meetings.

Zach Buchanan has Arizona Fall League impressions which means Kumar Rocker impressions.

Ken Rosenthal’s Hot Stove notes includes those on the Rangers hosting free agent Kodai Senga and showing interest in Mitch Haniger.

The Rangers rank second behind the Mets in Mike Axisa’s most likely to sign Jacob deGrom list.

Mark Feinsand gifts a free agent to each team with the Rangers finding Chris Bassitt in their stocking.

And, Jeff Wilson’s Rangers Today Baseball Podcast took some time to talk with 2022 MLB Draft surprise Brock Porter.

Have a nice day!