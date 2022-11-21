 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Should Texas sign Chris Bassitt?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Bassitt to a three year, $51 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Three Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Bassitt at 3 years, $51 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 3 years, $48million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 3 years, $53 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Bassitt at 3 years, $51 million?

Cast your vote below:

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Bassitt to a 3 year, $51 million deal?

view results
  • 52%
    Yes, absolutely
    (130 votes)
  • 25%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (63 votes)
  • 15%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (39 votes)
  • 6%
    Absolutely not
    (16 votes)
248 votes total Vote Now

