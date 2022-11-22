Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant takes a look at first base for the Texas Rangers where Nathaniel Lowe’s breakout season has turned the position into a strength.

Matt Fisher writes that the Rangers spent and now they need to continue doing so if they want to get over the hump.

Manny Randhawa examines the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot which welcomes former Rangers Mike Napoli, Carlos Beltran, and R.A. Dickey to the list of nominees.

The MLB Pipeline crew offer up a 2023 Rookie of the Year candidate for each team with Josh Jung among the favorites.

And, you still have today to vote for a gaggle of Rangers to gain a spot on the 2022 All-MLB Team.

