Poll: Should Texas sign Andrew Benintendi?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Bassitt at 4 years, $56 million, while the Median Crowdsource is also at 4 years, $56 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has him at 3 years, $42 million — same AAV, one fewer year.

We are going to go with the two Fangraphs projections

Would you want the Rangers to sign Chris Bassitt at 4 years, $56 million?

