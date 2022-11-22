Evan Carter wins minor league Gold Glove

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter has been named a minor league Gold Glove winner for 2022, it was announced today. Carter is one of three outfielders who were named, with Mets’ prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong and Brewers’ prospect Jackson Chourio rounding out the outfield.

It is an impressive achievement for Carter, who spent most of 2022 at high-A Hickory and earned a late season promotion to AA Frisco despite not turning 20 years old until late August. Carter slashed .295/.397/.489 in 475 plate appearances between high-A and AA, with 28 stolen bases in 41 attempts.

Carter is a consensus top 100 prospect currently, in large part due to his advanced approach and control of the strike zone, which is unusual for someone so young. The combination of his impressive offensive performance while being one of the youngest players in the leagues he has been in, together with his quality defense in the outfield, make him one of the most exciting prospects in the Rangers’ system.