Jeff Wilson says that the Rangers have talked to Kodai Senga who wants to play for a team that will contend in 2023.

In the lead up to the Winter Meetings Evan Grant is doing a positional review. Today he covers a position that is unlikely to be on the Rangers’ offseason shopping list: second base.

Mike Maddux is rumored to be the leading candidate for the vacant pitching coach position.