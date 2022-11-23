Rangers hire Maddux, Moore

The Texas Rangers have today officially announced the hiring of Mike Maddux as the team’s new pitching coach and Dayton Moore as the Special Advisor to the General Manager, the team announced today.

Maddux, you no doubt recall, was the Rangers pitching coach from 2009-15, departing when Jeff Banister opted to go a different direction after the 2015 season. Maddux has since been the pitching coach for the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals. Maddux left the Cardinals gig after the 2022 season.

Moore is the former general manager for the Kansas City Royals who was fired in September by the Royals. He has been mentioned in connection with the Rangers since he was fired, due to his longstanding relationship with general manager Chris Young. He’s expected to fill the advisory role Jon Daniels was expected to move into before he was fired by the Rangers in August.