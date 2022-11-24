Thursday Morning Links

Happy Thanksgiving!

Yesterday, Mike Maddux was hired as the Rangers’ pitching coach and Dayton Moore was hired to be Chris Young’s master Yoda.

Evan Grant observes that these recent hires kind of buck the trend of hiring younger people that may have a tendency to embrace advanced metrics and biomechanics.

Levi Weaver notes that there have been some rule changes since Bruce Bochy last managed a team, but observes that based on his style it probably won’t impact him much.

Evan Grant asks if Corey Seager’s 2022 season was good enough for the $325 million man.