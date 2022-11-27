Clevinger to ChiSox, per reports

Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a one year deal, per multiple reports. No exact info on the dollar amount, but Jon Morosi says it is over $8 million.

Clevinger, a righthanded starting pitcher who turns 32 in December, is someone who you could have seen the Rangers having interest in this winter, albeit only after other targets were off the board. Clevinger had a very strong three year run for the Cleveland Indians from 2017-19, establishing himself as one of the better starting pitchers in the league.

Things went south for Clevinger after that, however. He was put on the restricted list in mid-August, 2020, due to violating COVID protocols. At the end of August he was dealt to the San Diego Padres along with Greg Allen and a player to be named later in exchange for a six player package that included Josh Naylor and Cal Quantrill.

The package was seen as light at the time, but it ended up working out well for the Indians, as Clevinger made just four regular season starts in 2020 for San Diego, then pitched one playoff inning before having to undergo Tommy John surgery. Clevinger missed all of 2021, and was disappointing in 2022, putting up a 4.33 ERA in 23 regular season appearances for San Diego, then allowing eight runs in 2.2 IP in two appearances in the postseason.

This is an opportunity for Clevinger to play for a team expected to be a playoff contender while putting him in position to get a bigger deal next offseason if he shows he’s healthy and productive.