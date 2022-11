Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that the more things change the more they stay the same as Mike Maddux comes in at a similar juncture now as he did with the Texas Rangers in 2009.

At MLB Pipeline, Josh Jung makes Jim Callis’ team of potential 2023 Rookie of the Year candidates.

And, Carlos Rodon, Justin Verlander or Jacob deGrom? The folks at MLB dot com debate which free agent hurler is the best bet.

Have a nice day!