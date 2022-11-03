Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson is talking international signings this morning, saying the Rangers are the likely destination for Cuban defector Geisel Cepeda and have been linked to Bahamian shortstop Sebastian Walcott.

Levi Weaver discusses the intricacies of the 2023 Ranger schedule in an attempt to assess whether there are any actual improvements over the oddities of the 2022 schedule.

Kennedi Landry takes a look at the Rangers who will be free agents at the conclusion of the world series, who will likely get qualifying offers and who will likely get best wishes in their future endeavors.

And that’s all I’ve got this morning.