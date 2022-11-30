Mitch Bratt wins Wayne Norton Award

Texas Rangers pitcher Mitch Bratt has been named the winner of the 2022 Wayne Norton Award. The award is given out by the Canadian Baseball Network to the top Canadian pitcher in the affiliated minor league ranks.

The award is named after Wayne Norton, a longtime professional player, coach and scout who was born in Winnipeg in 1942,. Norton was elected to the Canadian Hall of Fame in 2016.

Bratt, a 19 year old lefthander, was the Rangers’ 5th round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He was born and grew up in Canada, though he attended high school in Georgia in his senior year in order to improve his positioning and stock for the MLB Draft. Bratt had an impressive 2022 campaign, putting up a 2.45 ERA in 19 appearances for the low-A Down East Wood Ducks, striking out 99 batters in 80.2 innings pitched. Bratt has seen his stock rise over the past year, and is likely to be in the top 10-15 in the Rangers’ prospect rankings this offseason.