Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

Free agency-heavy content this morning.

Evan Grant has for you a handy dandy Rangers free agency guide, complete with potential targets and EG’s thoughts on, you know, the likelihood of the Rangers actually landing them.

Jeff Wilson has some free agency thoughts as well, noting that Texas is tied to pretty much every pitcher hitting the market this winter.

The Athletic has a post on each teams’ biggest need heading into the offseason, with Levi Weaver providing the easy decision for the Rangers’ section.

And the Astros are like a win away from a World Series or whatever.

That’s all for this morning. No baseball tonight, the Phillies will try to stave off elimination tomorrow night at 7.

Happy Friday.