Arizona Fall League All Star rosters announced

The Arizona Fall League has announced the rosters for the AFL All Star Game, which will be played on Sunday. The teams are divided between players from the American League and players from the National League.

The Rangers have placed three players on the American League roster — infielder Luisangel Acuna and pitchers Kumar Rocker and Grant Wolfram.

Acuna, at 20 years old the youngest player on the Surprise Saguaros, has put up a .247/.313/.384 slash line in 19 games while playing primarily shortstop. He spent most of the 2022 season in high-A, but finished the year with AA Frisco, where he will likely begin the 2023 season.

Rocker, the Rangers’ first round draft pick in 2022, has a 3.38 ERA in 10.2 IP over five outings. He has struggled with his control, walking nine hitters while striking out 13, though he has shown improvement in his most recent outings.

Wolfram has done fine work out of the pen for Surprise, stirking out thirteen walking walking just two in 9.2 IP over seven outings, putting up a 1.86 ERA. Wolfram, who turns 26 in December, spent the 2022 season pitching out of the bullpen for Frisco, putting up a 4.42 ERA in 57 innings over 39 games.