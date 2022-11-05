Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Kennedi Landri writes that Chris Young and the Rangers are through the “initial phase” in the process of hiring a pitching coach.

Evan Grant says the team may end up pairing a veteran pitching coach with somebody more “in tune with biomechanics and the art of pitch design.”

Grant also writes about the Rangers being in contact with former Kansas City president Dayton Moore in regards to a role with the club.

Grant also has a notebook with a collection of various other Ranger things like a Martin Perez contract update.

Jeff Wilson has some more on the injury to Rangers prospect Aaron Zavala.

And The Athletic has predictions on a landing spot for each of the winter’s top 25 free agents.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!