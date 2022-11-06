Mets, Diaz agree to $102M deal, per reports

The New York Mets and closer Edwin Diaz have agreed to terms on a 5 year, $102 million deal, per reports. The deal reportedly includes a no trade clause, an opt out and a sixth year club option.

Diaz, who turns 29 in March, was going to be one of the more sought after players on the free agent market once free agency officially starts later this week had the Mets not locked him up. Diaz struck out 118 of 235 batters faced in 2022 while walking just 18, putting up a 1.31 ERA and a 0.90 FIP in 62 innings. Since a rough first year in New York in 2019, Diaz has logged 150.1 IP with a 2.27 ERA and a 1.78 FIP for the Mets.

The Mets acquired Diaz and Robinson Cano from the Seattle Mariners in the 2018-19 offseason in exchange for Jarred Kelenic, Anthony Swarzak, Jay Bruce, Gerson Bautista and Justin Dunn, with the M’s also subsidizing some of Cano’s deal.