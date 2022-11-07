deGrom, Rodon, seven others decline options, become free agents

Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts are officially free agents, along with five other players, per an announcement from the MLBPA this morning. These players either had player options which were declined, or had opt-out clauses in their contracts allowing them to elect free agency.

The other five players to hit the market include two former Texas Rangers — Jurickson Profar and Nelson Cruz — as well as pitchers Taijuan Walker, Zach Davies and Robert Suarez.

There will be additional announcements coming as additional players make decisions on their player options and/or opt-outs. The deadline for most of these decisions is Thursday, November 10.

deGrom and Rodon have been previously mentioned as being players the Rangers have interest in, and with Texas looking to make significant upgrades to the starting rotation for 2023, I would expect to see the Rangers showing up in rumors involving both players as the offseason heats up. deGrom and Rodon are both almost certainly going to receive a qualifying offer, which will mean a team signing one of them will forfeit a second round draft pick.