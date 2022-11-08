Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

The GM meetings begin this week and Jeff Wilson writes that the Texas Rangers are already busy making decisions.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire covers the latest from the early portion of the offseason, including the talk of adding Dayton Moore to the front office.

R.J. Anderson ranks the top 50 free agents and where they might land with the Rangers linked to several big names.

The Rangers will be perpetually linked to Clayton Kershaw and Matt Fisher ponders what a homecoming with the future Hall of Fame hurler would entail.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield grades his preseason bold predictions where he was one “Martin Perez” away from high marks.

Mike Axisa notes that MLB will hold the first ever draft lottery in December where the Rangers will have the 7th highest odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 5.5%.

And, Thomas Harrigan lists the 8-player 2023 Contemporary Baseball Era Hall of Fame ballot which includes former Rangers great Rafael Palmeiro.

Have a nice day!