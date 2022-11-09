Poll: Should Texas sign Carlos Rodon?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Rodon at 5 years, $120 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 5 years, $135 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Rodon at 5 years, $130 million.

We are going to go with the McDaniel projection for these voting purposes.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Carlos Rodon at five years, $130 million?

Cast your vote below...