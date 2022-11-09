 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Should Texas sign Carlos Rodon?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Carlos Rodon to a five year, $130 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
Philadelphia Phillies v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Rodon at 5 years, $120 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 5 years, $135 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Rodon at 5 years, $130 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Carlos Rodon at five years, $130 million?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Carlos Rodon to a five year, $130 million deal?

  • 73%
    Yes, absolutely
    (262 votes)
  • 18%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (65 votes)
  • 5%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (21 votes)
  • 2%
    Absolutely not
    (8 votes)
