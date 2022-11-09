Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers declined Kole Calhoun’s $5.5 million team option, opening up a 40 man roster spot to protect players in the Rule 5 draft and the possibility that someone like Joey Gallo might be signed on a 1 year deal.

Levi Weaver has some speculation about the Rangers’ offseason plans.

The Rangers are entering the GM meetings with a rotation of John Gray and... well, just John Gray, which means that Chris Young will be active in both trade discussions and kicking the tire on free agents.

There’s a lot of big talk about the money spigot being open, but I guess we will see what happens.

Shin Soo Choo says he can die a happy man now, having won a title with the SSG Landers of the KBO.