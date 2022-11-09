Rangers exercise Leclerc option

The Texas Rangers have exercised their 2023 team option on pitcher Jose Leclerc, it was announced today.

The Rangers announced yesterday that they had declined the 2023 contract option they had on outfielder Kole Calhoun. That was expected, though the fact that no announcement had been made on Leclerc was noteworthy to me, which I discussed in the link above. Right after I hit publish on that post, general manager Chris Young said that the team was leaning towards picking up Leclerc’s option, which, well, they have now done.

Leclerc will make $6 million in 2023. Had the Rangers declined the option, they would have paid him a $750,000 buyout. The club has a $6.25 million team option on Leclerc for 2024.

Leclerc has been, when healthy, a top flight reliever, one well worth the $6 million he will be making in 2023. If he and Jonathan Hernandez can stay healthy this coming season, after coming back this past season from Tommy John surgery, Texas could have a couple of big time late inning weapons in their bullpen.